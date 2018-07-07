KKGP thrash KLSC, Maharabi FC hold NYC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 6 : KKGP, Kairang produced a dominant display to drub KLSC, Khabam by 5-1 goals while Maharabi FC were held to a 1-1 draw by NYC, Nilakuthi in today’s Pool C league matches of the ongoing 13th State Level 11 Men’s Village Open Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam at its playground.

Md Imdad Khan scored a brace (21′, 38′) to hand his team a huge 5-1 win against KLSC today. Md Azmir Khan extended the lead to 2-0 when he found the net in the 32nd minute of the match before Md Raj Shah make it 3-0 in the 37th minute.

Md Ajarudin scored the last goal of the Kairang side in the 58th minute of the match. The single goal of the opposing side came from the feet of T Chingkhei in the 46th minute.

In the second match of the day, Maharabi’s S Jiban struck the equaliser in the 51st to deny NYC, which enjoyed a 1-0 lead through a goal scored by Ng Rahul of NYC in the 30th minute, from taking home the match.