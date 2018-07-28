KKL decries Surveyor Gen’s remark on BP 81

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 27: The Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL) has strongly reacted against the statement made by the Surveyor General of India regarding BP 81 during the recent inspection trip to Kwatha Khunou along with political parties and CSOs.

Addressing a press meet held today at Jupiter Yambem Centre, Paona Bazar, KKL advisor Yambem Laba asserted that the statement of the Surveyor General of India seems to be a political statement of the Ministry of External Affairs.

It may be mentioned here that the Surveyor General of India had asserted that BP 81 is at the right location and is exactly on the same spot as per the records maintained by the Survey of India.

However, Laba said that KKL does not accept the resurvey conducted on July 25 by a Central team comprising of Surveyor General of India (retired) Lt General Girish Kumar, Joint Secretary (BM)/ MEA Sripriya Ranganathan and Joint Secretary (NE) AV Dharma Reddy along with representatives of political parties and CSOs.

He said that the team sent by the Central team seems to have been working on behalf of the NDA Government and asked whether it has the sanction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

He also questioned how the Surveyor General of India claimed that BP 81 has not been shifted within the territory of Manipur/India after mere observation with naked eye.

Opining that a rational resurvey will need reference to other Border Pillars, like BP numbers 79 and 82 using sophisticated devices, he demanded the Central Government to conduct a proper joint resurvey along the entire Indo-Myanmar border.

All stakeholders of the State should be taken on board when Indian and Myanmar officials resurvey the international boundary.

Asking why Chief Minister Biren has not yet bothered to pay a visit to the disputed border pillar although he has been shouting at the top of his voice to protect the State’s territory, Laba further demanded the CM to exert pressure on the Central Government to conduct a joint resurvey along the entire Indo-Myanmar border and to protect the same.

He stated that the State Government is not sensitive enough on the border issue and it is proven by the fact that a Minister had asked the villagers of Kwatha Khunou to produce documents to claim that the BP number 81 has been shifted within the territory of Manipur.

Laba added that KKL will always react to any irrational claim regarding border issue and will fight tooth and nail to protect the territory of the State.