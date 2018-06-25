KKTTA emerge champions of 12th Thoubal Dist Thang-Ta Competition

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 24 : Kakching Khunou Thang-TA Academy, Kakching Khunou emerged team champions of the 12th Thoubal District Thang-Ta Competition 2018 being held today at Kakching Khunou Bazar Mandop under the aegis of Thoubal District Thang-Ta Association with a total 93 points and a haul of 17 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals.

Kha Manipur Thang-Ta Academy, Wabagai finished runners up in this one day thang-ta competition bagging 5 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals in the various events of Phunaba Ama, Phunaba Anisuba, Thang Haiba, Thanglon Khonglon etc.

The Thang-Ta competition was inaugurated by Inspector Yumnam Joykumar, Officer-in-Charge, Waikhong Police in the presence of Huidrom Premkumar, president, Huyel Langlong Thang-Ta Association, Manipur; Inspector Nongthombam Binoy Singh, Officer-in-Charge, Wangoo Police Station; Kh Brojendro Singh, Vice Chairperson, Kakching Khunou Municipal Council; S Chaoba Singh, Councillor, Ward No. 2, Kakching Khunou Municipal Council; Th Roshni Devi, Councillor, Ward No. 1, Kakching Khunou Municipal Council; A Bimolchand Singh, Councillor, Ward No. 7, Kakching Khunou Municipal Council; Kh Radha Leima, Councillor, Ward No. 9, Kakching Khunou Municipal Council and Y Amumacha Singh, Guru, Kha Manipur Thang-Ta Academy who attended the function as dignitaries.

A total of 76 male and 28 female thang-ta players (sub-junior, junior and senior categories) from 6 units across Thoubal district took part in this competition.