KLASA storm into quarterfinal in Shaheed Manoranjan Football

Imphal, Dec 14: KLASA Keinou edged past FC Zalen 2-1 to storm into the quarterfinal of the 8th CRPF Saheed Manoranjan Football Tournament organised by the Group Centre CRPF, Langjing and Imphal West District Football Association under the supervision of IGP, Manipur and Nagaland Sector and All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) at the Khuman Lampak Artificial Turf Ground today.

On the fourth day of the tournament, the game started briskly with a sizeable number of fans for the two teams turning up for the match.

Jerry Onssemas broke through the Zalen defence in the 30th to give KLASA a much needed lead. However his team had to put in some more effort. Just before the half time, Ginminthang Haokip of FC Zalen, with a narrow shot, scored an equaliser. When the second half commenced, both the teams put up a formidable fight. Yet, a goal by H Piyabung of KLASA in the 57th minute ensured that the team won the match and secure a spot in the quarterfinal stage.

In the next matches, SSU Singjamei will take on FC Kangchup at 11am while DM RAO Sekmai will clash with RAO Lairikyengbam Leikai at 1:30pm.