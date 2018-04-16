KLKL seeks Govt’s attention

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 15: Keirou Loukon Kanba Lup (KLKL) has appealed for immediate intervention of the State Govt over the alleged illegal encroachment of Khas land located at Keirou Loukon by the owner of Kindergarten Montessori School.

Speaking to media persons, Keisham Ranjit, secretary of Keirou Loukon Kanba Lup, said that the paddy field of Takyel Kolom Leikai and Takyel Kongbal, located at Keirou Loukon and the Keirou Loukon Kanba Lup was established to protect the paddy field, looking after the threat of expansion of GC CRPF complex in 2001. After the formation of Keirou Loukon Kanba Lup, it has been looking after the area and preservation of the paddy land from time to time, he added.

Some years ago, the owner of Kindergarten Montessori School constructed a school after buying the land from two different land owners and next to the school complex there is a Khas land (Govt land) through which farmers used to go to their paddy field for works and it is the only road leading towards their paddy field. But recently the owner of the school illegally encroached upon the Khas land and put up a fence blocking the road leading towards the paddy field, he alleged. He appealed to the State Govt and the Department concerned to look into the matter and take up necessary steps at the earliest.