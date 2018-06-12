KLYC-A hold SYDA in Ibudhou Nongshaba Football

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 11 : KLYC-A, Karam salvaged a 3-3 draw against SYDA, Shantipur in a league match of the 1st State Level Ibudhou Nongshaba 7-A side Open Football Tournament 2018 which got underway at Karam Kangjeibung yesterday. The second league match of the day saw Lucky Star notch up an emphatic 9-1 win over MRC.

The football tournament organised by Karam Awang Leikai Youth Club is featuring 18 teams clubbed into 4 groups.

The first Group D league match of the tournament stage today saw SYDA take a 3-2 lead in the first half but Winkle Chothe’s hattrick denied SYDA take home the match.

Manimohan (7′, 26′), W Rojen (16′, 37′), Ng Prem (20′), L Shangkar (27′, 28′) and Th Jotin (38′, 39′) helped Lucky Star complete the 9-1 rout of MRC in the second group D league match. The single goal of MRC was scored by Dingku in the 7th minute.