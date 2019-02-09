KLYGC-A vs HYDCCL; SYC vs RYC in semi-finals of KLYGC State Level Volleyball tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 8 : KLYGC-A, Kangmong will lock horns with HYDCCL, Heikrujam while SYC, Satudai will clash with RYC, Moidampok in the semi-final of the State Level Volleyball Tournament 2019 being organised by Kangmong Langoljam Youth Guidance Club (KLYGC) tomorrow at 7 am and 1 pm respectively.

KLYGC-A edged out USDC, Upokpi by 3-1 sets in the first quarter final match today. KLYGC-A which made a brilliant start went down in the third set but the next set proved easy for them and ultimately sealed the game 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21.

SYC, Satudai got a walk-over as SYDC, Santhel did not turn up for the match while HYDCCL reached the semi-finals overwhelming AMYC, Andro in straight sets (26-24, 26-24, 25-22).

RYC, Moidampok also cruised into the semi-final beating YDC, Yairipok Khoirom 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 in the last quarter final.

1st Khelo India : Kho-Kho competition fixture revised : With only four of the five participating teams submitting the required documents, organising body of the competition DYASO, Imphal West has revised the fixture of the Kho-Kho competition. The praticipating teams are ASKKA, All Sekmai, SSC Leikinthabi, DM Rao, Awang Sekmai and Imphal West, Takyel.

Thang-Ta competition : Thangta-Ta Maheikol, Yumnam Huidrom topped the medals tally in the 1st Imphal West District Khelo India Thag-Ta competition held at Thang-Ta Shanglen, Yumnam Huidrom with 16 medals, followed by Huyen Langlong Thang-Ta Academy, Yumnam Huidrom with 10 medals.

Heinoubok Ningthou, PAHULASI, ANJIKA, Kanglei, Meitei Nongsha, Kangleipak Royal Thang-Ta, Destitute Children Home and Usha Bhavan HS followed suit.