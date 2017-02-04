"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
February 4, 2017 22:31 pm

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Brief News

KMTR to take part in theatre fest

34 0

IMPHAL, Feb 3:Kanglei Mime Theatre Repertory, Moirangkhom Makha Yumnam Leikai which is taking part in the ongoing 19th Bharat Ranga Mahotsav (International Theatre Festival of India) at New Delhi is going to perform mime play ‘Love Your Nature’ which is written and directed by Dr Yumnam Sadananda Singh at Sri Ram Center, New Delhi on February 8.
After the performance in Delhi, the team will leave for Hyderabad for another performance on February 11.
The mime play “Love your Nature” is an endeavour to reinvigorate today’s dull and blind mind in order to reinstate the ecological balance.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
80 queries in 0.243 seconds.