KMTR to take part in theatre fest

IMPHAL, Feb 3:Kanglei Mime Theatre Repertory, Moirangkhom Makha Yumnam Leikai which is taking part in the ongoing 19th Bharat Ranga Mahotsav (International Theatre Festival of India) at New Delhi is going to perform mime play ‘Love Your Nature’ which is written and directed by Dr Yumnam Sadananda Singh at Sri Ram Center, New Delhi on February 8.

After the performance in Delhi, the team will leave for Hyderabad for another performance on February 11.

The mime play “Love your Nature” is an endeavour to reinvigorate today’s dull and blind mind in order to reinstate the ecological balance.