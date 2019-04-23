KNF asks publisher of ‘fake’ news on social media to clarify

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Apr 23: Sharply reacting to the news item under the headline ‘DC/DEO Kangpokpi District taught KNF chief a baby sitter class’ which went viral on social media, the Kuki National Front (KNF) strongly condemned the allegation terming it a ‘fabricated’ story to blemish the outfit’s image and demanded clarification from the publisher(s) concerned.

Widely spread across WhatsApp, the news stated that DC/DEO Kangpokpi District on her polling booth inspection during voting hours of Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, held on April 11, spotted the KNF chief, Semtinthang Kipgen, indulging in ‘grave misconduct, corrupt practices and violation of Representation of People Act, 1951 inside the polling booth at District Council office, Kangpokpi’.

It also stated that the DC/DEO warned the KNF chief, “twisted his ears and thrust him out from the premises of the polling booth and he [KNF chief] was also taught a baby sitter class for election” while stating that action may also be initiated upon the Presiding Officer and SP Kangpokpi ‘for delinquency in obligation of their duties.’

The Kuki National Front said that being the mother organization of all the Kuki militant outfits, KNF is a mature organization currently under tripartite talks with the State and Centre Government in finding a solution to the vexed Kuki political issues.

It said that the social media news is an attempt to blemish the good image of the organization and it badly hurt the sentiment of the leaders and cadres. “Such unconstitutional practice is never a culture for a mature outfit like KNF,” it said.

At the same time, the story that alleges ‘DC/DEO Kangpokpi District of teaching the outfit chief a baby sitter class for election polls after warning and twisting his ears’ has everyone shock as such ‘ill-mannered act will never be committed by any educated officers,’ said KNF in its statement.

It also clarified that there was no such incident on the polling day and added that ‘unnecessarily dragging the name of SP and DC into the troubled water is a clear indication that some individuals or groups have a malicious design to tarnish the image of the district SP and DC.’ KNF also added that ‘there was also no polling booth at District Council Office’ as alleged in the news story.

The ‘fake’ news is clearly an attempt to insult and tarnish the image of KNF and district SP and DC/DEO, said KNF and urged publisher(s) to clarify the matter. It will investigate the matter seriously and will be compelled to award punishment if the publisher(s) concerned fails to clarify, added KNF.