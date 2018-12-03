KNF warns, on alert after twin blasts

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Dec 2 : Breaking its silence over the recent twin bomb blasts at Kangpokpi DHQs and on the monetary demands by several armed groups within Kangpokpi district, be it SoO groups or non-SoO groups, the Kuki National Front (KNF) has expressed strong discontentment over the way the armed movement is being diluted today.

Mention may be made that Kuki National Front is so far the only armed group and the first to break its silence on the recent bomb blasts at Kangpokpi district headquarters and openly expressed its discontentment over such threatening event among many other SoO groups and non-SoO groups operating in the area.

The outfit’s secretary of information and publicity, Lh Stephen said that the recent twin blasts at Kangpokpi town in the intervening night of October 18 – 19 and in the wee hours of November 3 has left a feeling of insecurity among the people of Kangpokpi district.

“KNF is actively monitoring the twin blasts and people involved in the bomb blast shall be given befitting punishment,” he asserted.

He continued that with an aim to safeguard the Kuki ancestral land and protect the people, the Kuki revolutionary movement was started by KNF in 1987; however, several armed groups have today become a threat to the Kuki chiefs and the public.

He also said, “we have reports that several non-SoO groups have demanded General Fund to village chiefs, percentage on several developmental works and monetary demand on the local contractors” and added that many developmental works in the area have been put on halt by the contractors since they cannot pay the monetary demands and village chiefs have been threatened with dire consequence if the villagers do not pay General Fund.

“There is actually ‘reign of terror’ and people are living with ‘fear psychosis”, said Lh Stephen before adding that KNF shall no longer tolerate such state of affairs and henceforth we shall ‘stand our ground’.

While appealing all civilians and armed groups responsible to stop threatening village chiefs, businessmen and contractors in the area, the outfit also urged the village chiefs and the public to extend all possible help in restoring peace and harmony once again.