KNO condoles Khaplang

IMPHAL, Jun 18 : Deeply condoling the demise of SS Khaplang, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) has said that in his death the ethnic people of India and North West Myanmar have lost an eminent revolutionary leader.

Recalling communications between Khaplang and the KNO, the outfit in a statement said that a proposal to have a joint meeting at Bangkok in April this year could not be achieved due to the ill health of Khaplang.

However Khaplang proposed a meeting with PS Haokip, president of the KNO or a representative and it was thus that defence secretary of KNO Thongsei Haokip was preparing his itinerary when the news of the death of Khaplang was received, said KNO.

The outfit also recalled the earlier communications with the Khaplang group and how descendants of Manasseh include the ethnic groups of North East India and all the ethnic people of Myanmar with the exception of the Tangkhuls who are said to be the Moab people.

Following this, Khaplang was invited to the Chavang Kut but since he was indisposed, he sent a representative.

Khaplang sent a representative to take part in the 123rd anniversary of Chin-Lushai Conference of 1829 held at Kholmun in Churachandpur in 2015, but he could not as he was unfortunately arrested by the Assam Rifles at Tengnoupal, recalled KNO.

Other contacts with the Khaplang group included the despatch of several literature of Manasseh to Khaplang, DVDs of Chavang Kut to commander of NSCN (K) Sawthin on April 16, 2017.

In August 2016, leaders of NSCN (Unification) deputed the advisor to the collective leadership to meet Kuki brothers and to convey the message of peace and love from the Naga people, added KNO.

Through the Unification leaders, Khaplang expressed confidence that 17 Kuki armed groups are under the KNO and barring the NSCN (IM the various Naga armed groups will also unite, claimed KNO.

However Khaplang passed away before his vision of Naga unity could be fulfilled, lamented KNO.

The Kuki outfit also recalled the stand of the Nagaland Tribes Council which stated that Th Muivah, a Naga from Manipur, will not be allowed to represent the Naga people and how NTC conveyed the willingness of six Naga outfits to talk with the Government of India.