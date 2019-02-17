KNO decries Muivah’s ‘ludicrous’ claims

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) has dismissed NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah’s claim of Kukis being refugees as ludicrous.

A statement issued by KNO Joint Secretary Stephen Kuki decried that when the NE Television Network interviewed Th Muivah, he repeatedly claimed that the Kukis are refugees.

Such an asinine remark is nothing but laughable, and could only be the ramblings of an infantile mind, the KNO asserted and asked if Th Muivah as to why he portrayed the Kuki-Chin-Mizo as refugees.

It went on to ask if he is really ignorant of the history and demography of the region.

It is truly unfortunate that in a desperate bid to regain credibility and relevance, Th Muivah keeps resorting to Kuki bashing.

One has to study minutely the history of the Kuki-Chin-Mizo recorded by writers from British colonial period until the present time and age. The historical records pertaining to the Kukis have been written by all writers before the division of British India and British Burma, it added.

The name Kuki has been in existence long before the advent of the British colonial power, from the period of 33 AD.

In 33 AD Nongda Lairen Pakhangba (Lalninsing) was supported by Kuki Ahongba and Kuki Achouba, when his claim to the throne was challenged by his two younger brothers – Khaba and Nganba. The 7 leading clans of the time, in accordance with Kuki customs and practices installed the eldest Nongda Lairen Pakhangba as the first recorded King of Manipur.

Khaba and Nganba, when their attempts to usurp the throne failed, both fled to the hills, and their descendants were assimilated by the Tangkhuls. Places like Hundung Khunou, Hundung Khullen, Ningthi etc in Kamjong district are inhabited by the descendants of Khaba and Nganba. This historical account has been proven to be true by the INGEL LEI Langol, claimed Stephen Kuki.

The tribe name Kuki had been recorded by Grierson way back in 1904. A Fly on the Wheel, a book written in the 17th Century by Th Lewin, mentioned in detail the uniqueness of the Kukis. Sentinels of the North East, a book authored by Maj General DK Palit mentioned in great detail the Kuki Rebellion 1917 -1919. Complete records of the Kuki Rising 1917-1919, is found in the British Library, London, it said.

If one looks into the Government of Manipur Law Department, Durbar Assembly 1941 record Part I & Part II, it is clearly stated that there are only 4 Naga villages in Manipur – Ireng, Konsa, Makhan and Tokpa. Even the aforementioned villages are recorded as Kaccha Nagas. The tribes/community listed on the records are –Kuki, Maring (Old Kuki), Kom (Old Kuki), Koireng (Old Kuki), Khoirao (Old Kuki), Kabui (Old Kuki) and Tangkhul. The Old Kuki groups living among the Tangkhuls are Mongmi, Kharan, Lairam and Kharam.

“The original Tangkhuls migrated into Manipur from the Somra Tracts of Burma and settled in North and West of Ukhrul. If we are to go by records maintained at the official level, then there is no record of Naga as indigenous people of Manipur”, the KNO asserted.

In the light of the above stated facts, one could simply deduced which of the two Kukis or “Nagas” inhabited first the hills of what is now called Manipur. Kacha Nagas were first recorded in Manipur only in the year 1941.

“One with a logical and rationale mind can easily infer as to who the indigenous people are and who are the migrants/the refugees ? If we deem ourselves to be leaders, then one should have the audacity to speak the truth, and not twist history and facts to suit one;s own whims and fancies”, it continued.

It further accused Th Muivah of engineering the infamous Kuki Genocide of 1992-1997 which resulted in the systematic annihilation of more than 1000 innocent Kuki civilians, the burning and razing down of 360 Kuki villages, and the displacement of more than 1 lakh Kukis.

The Government of India should immediately cease from all forms of parleys with the NSCN-IM – a criminal organization which is responsible for one of the bloodiest genocides in the history of modern India, the KNO demanded.

There is no misunderstanding between the Nagas and the Kukis; one could only glean accounts of co-operation, camaraderie and brotherhood from history. It is really heartening to learn from news-reports that the apex body of the Zeliangrongs in Assam, Nagland, Manipur – the Zeliangrong Baudi, and also the Zeliangrong Students had taken a resolute decision not to follow the directives/diktats of Th Muivah any more, it mentioned.