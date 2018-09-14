KNO threatens to go back to jungles

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 13: The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) has threatened to go back to the jungles if justice is not delivered to Kuki people and the right to self rule is not given.

Speaking to media persons by the sidelines of the 25th Black Day (Sahnit-Ni) observation at Tuibong, Churachandpur today, KNO president PS Haokip said, “It remains a big question how long the Government of India will take to fulfil our demands.”

Saying that the KNO is currently drafting a 45-point charter of demands for submission to the Government of India, PS Haokip informed that the charter of demands would be placed before the Government of India at the next round of talk.

The Government of India’s response to the charter of demands will determine the future course of KNO, he asserted.

If the Government of India carries on the political dialogue at the current pace and the charter of demands are not fulfilled, KNO will go back to the jungles, said the rebel chief.

To a query, PS Haokip said, “We are not interested in Territorial Council. We are demanding a separate State.

“But UPF which is another partner of the dialogue process had already agreed on a Territorial Council. To cover up the inconsistency between our objectives (KNO and UPF), we reconciled to the demand for setting up a Territorial Council”, the KNO president said. Nonetheless, the 45-point charter of demands which is being drafted has certain points which are similar to creation of a separate State, he disclosed. Kuki people are not secure even today and majority of them are living below poverty line.

The responsibility of delivering justice to Kuki people lies with the Government and whether KNO should go back to jungles or not would be determined by the sincerity of the Government of India, he asserted. Even today, justice has not been done to the killing of more than 1000 innocent Kuki people, razing of around 350 villages and displacement of around one lakh Kuki people, he continued.

The Government of India, after conveniently overlooking all the atrocities committed by NSCN-IM, signed a Framework Agreement with the outfit.

KNO had already urged the Government of India to rehabilitate and compensate the displaced Kuki people.

Kuki people will continue to observe the Black Day until and unless justice is done to all the victims of the genocide committed by NSCN-IM. “We cannot forget those innocent women and children who were massacred mercilessly”, he said.