KNSAA wrap up 38th State Age Group Athletic Meet 2018 with 28 gold medals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 7 : K Nipamacha Singh Athletic Academy (KNSAA) became the unit with the highest medal haul at the 38th State Age Group Athletic Champi-onship 2018 organised by Athletic Association of Manipur at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium with a collection of 28 gold, 27 silver and 13 bronze medals.

SAI-RC sealed the second spot with a total of 37 medals including 24 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals while PRSC finished third with 22 gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze medals at this State event participated by around 400 athletes from 15 units across the State.

Day 3 Events

Walking Race : Md Rose Khan of KNSAA bagged a gold medal in the 5 km Walk for U-16 boys with a time of 28 minutes and 45.25 seconds while Md Imliyash of LSA took 33:28.06 to win the silver.

Kh Priyanka of SAI-RC fetched a gold in the U-16 girls 3,000 m walking race event with a time of 18 minutes and 7.47 seconds while Ch Naocha of PRSC finished second for the silver taking 26.38 second more. A Ranisha of MMC won the U-18 girls 5,000 m walking race title with a time of 30 minutes 40.32 seconds.

Race : In the 1,500 m for U-18 boys, L Rishikesh of KNSAA won the gold medal by taking 4 minutes 28.17 seconds while England of FUC (4:33.66) and Ekam Singh of NSU (4:44.27) grabbed the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

M Saddep of LSA clinched the U-20 boys 1,500 m title by clocking the course at 4 minutes 18.18 seconds while K Bikram of HYC and S Sadananda of PRSC claimed the silver and the bronze medal.

In the men’s 1,500 m race, Kh Roshan of KNSAA finished first with a time of 4 minutes 18.62 seconds while Sh Romesh of HYC and Gopeshwor of PRSC finished second and third.

A Sai Chanu of HYC won the U-18 girls title in the 1,500 m race with 6:50.56 timing while N Chaoba of PRSC clocked 5:12.53 to win the U-20 girls title.

N Umakanta of KNSAA bagged the gold medal in the 100 m race for U-14 with a time of 11.23 seconds while O Benarjit of SAI-RC (11.48 s) and K Banti of PRSC (11.78 s) got the silver and the bronze medal.

S Paitol of SROY won the U-16 boys title with a time of 11.10 seconds while N Herojit of FUC (11.61 s) and Priyobarta of KNSAA (11.80 s) respectively settled with the silver and the gold medal.

S Sanatombi of SAI-RC claimed the U-18 boys 100 m race title taking 10.67 seconds while Shidhubuson of KNSAA (11.02 s) and Anilkumar of NSU (11.59 s) claimed the silver and the bronze medal.

In the U-20 boys 100 m competition PRSC’s Let Jakai Lenthang (11.06 s) and Tiba Roberth (11.63 s) claimed the gold and the silver medal respectively while Lison of NSU finished third (12.04).

M Alken claimed the men’s 100 m race title with a record of 10.70 seconds while Sanjib Das (10.99 s) and Ph Roshan of KNSAA (11.32 s) grabbed the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

Nganthoi of SAI-RC took 13.39 seconds to win the U-14 girls’ 100 m title while Reshma of KNSAA and Ng Regiya of FUC claimed the second and the third spot.

Yaisana L of PRSC won the U-16 girls title with a time of 13.25 seconds while Nagiya of LSA was second with 17.08 seconds timing.

NSU’s Palbak Jahndvi (12.98 s) and Sufeeya Yeshmi laskar (13.31 s) claimed the first and the second spot in the 100 m race event for U-18 girls while Cho Trecy Aimol of PRSC finished third.

Shameeksha of NSU won the U-20 girls 100 m gold with a time of 14.82 seconds.

MPSC’s A Surbala (13.16 s) and s Rebita (13.20 s) won the women’s 100 m race gold and silver respectively while NSU’s Sarita took 13.60 seconds to win the bronze.

Javeline Throw : H Jeni of KNSAA managed 22.10 m to win the U-16 girls javelin throw gold while Wahida of LSA won the women’s gold with a 29.40 m throw.

S Premkumar of KNSAA threw 43.65 m to win the gold medal in the U-16 boys event while L Rupachandra of WSC won the silver. KNSAA’s Ch Bhagat Singh (44.16 m) and T Nanao (45.45 m) won the U-18 boys and U-20 boys titles respectively.

In the men’s competition, SAI-RC’s Bikramjit took the gold by registering 50.10 m while KNSAA’s Y Bimol and S Kunjeshor respectively made 48.14 m and 44.42 m respectively to claim the silver and the bronze medal.

High Jump : Kh Omila Chanu of SAI-RC jumped 1.21 m to win the U-14 girls gold while T Menaka of the same unit and Kh Reshma of KNSAA bagged the silver and the bronze medal with the same score.

In the U-16 girls high jump event, L Krishnakumar of SAI-RC won the gold with a jump of 1.12 m before N Dhanapati of PRSC won the U-20 girls gold with the same height. N Ichaltombi of PRSC also won a gold in the women’s competition by making the highest of 1.24 m today.

O Ojit of SAI-RC (1.55 m), Kh Roshan of KNSAA (1.50 m) and Samirlam of SAI-RC (1.50 m) won the gold, the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

Md Anishkhan of KNSAA managed 1.40 m to win the U-16 boys’ gold medal.

In the U-18 boys event, M Janenanda of KNSAA and Rajesh Rizal of the same unit made 1.45 m jumps to win the gold and silver while N William of MMC finished third with the same score.

Nimaichand of MMC and Md Shaheed of LSA jumped 1.60 m apiece to claim the gold and the silver medal respectively in the U-20 boys competition while H Chingthoi of KNSAA clinched the bronze medal with a 1.45 m jump.

W Rajkumar of KNSAA bagged the men’s high jump gold with a jump of 1.60 m while Th Roshan of MPSC won the silver with a mark of 1.45 m.

Relay Race

Letjakai, Tiba Robert, W Yaiphaba and M Alken of PRSC won the 4*100 relay race for men taking 44.47 seconds while Snch Kumar Yadav, Zinson VJ, Ch Ranjan and Sanjib Das of NSU bagged the silver with a time of 45.04 seconds. MPSC’s team comprising of L Dhanabir, H Herojit, L Athouba and K Rameshchandra bagged the bronze medal with a time of 46.30 seconds.

In the women’s 100*4 relay event, MPSC team consisting of A Surbala, S Luxmi, K Bibicha and S Rebita were the fastest with a time of 1 minute 0.16 second while PRSC team of N Chaoba, N Dhanapati, N Ichaltombi and Tracy took 1:07.28 to finished second.

Letjakai, Y Gopeshor, W Yaiphaba and M Alken of PRSC won the 4*400 m relay gold by finishing the course in 3 minutes 35.55 seconds while Ayush Pandey, Akshay S, Zinson VJ and Snch Kumar Yadav bagged the silver for a time of 3:37.31. HYC’s Sh Romesh, M Milankumar, K Bikram and S Ajoy were third with a time of 3.44.56.

Triathlon

In the triathlon for U-16 girls S Nganthoi of SAI-RC bagged the gold medal with a haul of 1267 points while Th Luxmi of KNSAA (957 points) and Rabia of PCC (704 points) claimed the silver and the bronze medal.

L Mangalsana of SAI-RC added another gold in the U-14 boys triathlon event securing 1907 points while Md Badaruddin of WSC and N Chingkhei of SAI-RC finished second and third with 1597 points and 1580 points respectively.

Medley : PRSC’s team consisting of H Jenet, K Banti, K Dhananjoy and Ch Chingkhei won the medley title for boys by taking 2:05.79. HYC team comprising of L Premkumar, S Rexson, Th Rajesh and K Langamba finished second with a time of 2:07.9.

SAI-RC team consisting of Nganthoi, Krishnakumari, Nejilata and Bhumeshwory finished first in the girls medley event by finishing the course in 2 minute 38.57 seconds while KNSAA and PRSC bagged the silver and the bronze medal by taking 2:38.57 and 2:45.38 respectively.