Koitey, Ashingzolen secure victories

Imphal, Aug 28: Koitey Youth Union (KYU) defeated Gothal Youth Club (GYC) 3-2 while Ashingzolen Football Club (AFC) beat Rengkai Atheletic Cultural Club (RACC) 4-1 in the T Lianbawi Simtey Memorial Super Division Football League 2017 today at Tuibung East Ground in Churachandpur.

RACC will face Ranger United Soccer Star in the 28th league match while in the 29th, New Lamka Youth Club will take on United Kwazim Brothers tomorrow at 12am and 2pm respectively.