Kolkata Bhavan jobs

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 10: Candi-dates from the State who wish to apply for jobs at Manipur Bhavan Kolkata as notified by the Deputy Resident Commissioner (Senior) have been placed in a very tight spot.

Manipur Bhavan Kolkata Deputy Resident Commissioner (Senior) SM Devi Roy issued a notification on November 6 for appointment of one LDC/Office Assistant/Receptionist, two drivers and one multi-tasking staff and two sweepers.

The same notice says that applications should be submitted to the office of the Deputy Resident Commissioner (Senior) by Novem- ber 12.

However, there are three working days and four holidays from the date of issuing notification (November 6) to the last date for submission of applications (November 12).

November 7 and 9 were holidays in Manipur on account of Diwali and Ningol Chakkouba festivals respectively while November 10 and 11 are second Saturday and Sunday respectively.

As such, it is highly unlikely that any one from Manipur who wishes to apply for the notified jobs would be able to submit his/her applications in time.