Komrem Union praises State players

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 22: The Komrem Union North East conveyed its heartfelt congratulations to all the players from Manipur for their outstanding performances and winning several medals in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2018. The Union further extended their wish for their better performances and success in the future international events.

The Komrem Union also shared their deepest happiness with MC Mary Kom for her gold medal performance in women boxing event. The Union further appreciated her for being the inspiration and pride of Komrem tribes (Aimol, Koireng, Purum, Chiru, Kharam, Kom) and thanked the Almighty for his continuous blessing being showered upon her.