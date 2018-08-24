IMPHAL, Aug 23: Konthoujam Kendra hold Wangoi Kendra 10-10 in a group league match today of the ongoing 5th Thongam Sajou Memorial Mix Kendra Wise League cum knock out Kang tournament 2018 organised by Ibudhou Wangpurel Khana Chaoba Kang Committee, Kongba makha Nandeibam Leikai Leikol which is in progress since August 16. A total of 13 teams clubbed into four groups participated in the tournament.

Konthoujam Kendra won the toss while the side was chosen by Wangoi Kendra.