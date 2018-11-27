Korean diplomat visits MU

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 26: Korean Ambassador to India, Shin Bong-kil reached Imphal today as a part of visiting the ongoing Sangai Festival 2018.

He visited Manipur University in the morning and delivered a lecture on ‘Korea-India Relation’ at the VC Office’s Court Hall today.

The event was organized by Department of Foreign Language (Korean), Mani-pur University.

In his lecture, he spoke about cultural ties and bilateral trade relation between the two countries.

Speaking about trade, he mentioned that Korea’s import volume from India stands at $ 5 billion and export at $ 15 billion.

He said that currently India is one of fastest growing economies in the world and many economists have predicted that India will surpass Germany and Japan in soon.

USA, China and India will be the top three largest economies in the world, he said while adding that India will be the new powerhouse.

He also asked the gathering about their impression of Korean culture like K-Pop, Korean drama and movies and he was amused to hear positive and fascinating responses from the gathering.

Briefing the media persons, he said that he is the first Korean diplomat to visit Manipur following the invitation of the State Government to the Sangai Festival.

He said that Korean people and people of Manipur look quite similar and consume similar types of foods.

He said Manipur can be transformed into a most popular rural tourism destination. It will certainly attract tourists from different States of India and abroad, he added.

He said that he was fascinated by Loktak Lake and Indian National Army Museum.

In Manipur, only one Korean National resides, she teaches Korean at the Department of Foreign Language Manipur University. Her name is Lee, Hyun Kyung (Ph D), he added.