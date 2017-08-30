KP College win men’s title and DM Science women’s in MU Inter-College Basketball

Imphal, Aug 29: KP Col-lege, Hiyangthang won the men’s basketball final while DM College of Science won the women’s final today in the Manipur University Inter-College Men’s and Women’s Bas-ketball Tournament 2017, which is organised with the support of the Manipur University Sports Committee at the basketball court of the university .

KP College defeated Don Bosco 64-34

In the men’s category, Don Bosco College, Maram had entered the final stage securing comprehensive victories over their opponents. However, they failed to deliver completely as KP College got the upper hand, and prevailed over the match by 64-34.

Boris Achom and Ch Tutu of KP College led with 22 points each and their team-mates I Daniel and Y Camper chipped in with 16 and 4 points respectively. For Don Bosco, William Hingba had 11 points, S Augustine 9, Hing Singson 6, David Soute 3 and SK Klemet 4 points.

DM Science defeated Biramangol College 12-4

In a low-scoring final between DM College of Science and Biramangol College, Sawombung, the former took the honours.

DM Science led in all the quarters as they managed to add up their points though quite tardily; however the Biramangol girls could manage to score in the least possible way, and that were also only in the first and the last quarters.

S Khalenlou had 7 points for DM Science, Irom Monica had 3 and P Sadhana 2 points. Artina Hijam and L Amita scored 2 points each for Biramangol College.

Professor Adya Prasad Pandey (Vice Chancellor, Manipur University) Professor Kh Tomba (Dean of Students’ Welfare) and Dr Th Joychandra (Executive Member, Manipur University Sports Committee) graced the post-match ceremony as special guests and distributed the prizes.