Kpi chiefs clarify

KANGPOKPI, Jan 27 : The Kangpokpi Block Chiefs’ Association has clarified that the decision to impose a 24 hour bandh was taken in a joint meeting with various chiefs of Kangpokpi at Kangpokpi Town Community Hall not with the Kangpokpi Town Committee as stated earlier.

It also clarified that the association secretary had wrongly dubbed the various Chiefs of Kangpokpi as Kangpokpi Town Committee and the place of the joint meeting as Kangpokpi Town Committee office while stating that it should be read as in a joint meeting with various chiefs of Kangpokpi at Kangpokpi Town Community Hall.

It further said that Kangpokpi Town Committee has nothing to do with the proposed 24 hours bandh called by the Kangpokpi Block Chiefs’ Association in connection with the MGNREGA issue from 6 pm of January 28 to 6 pm of January 29. It appealed both the Kangpokpi Town Committee and chiefs of Kangpokpi not to get the wrong end of the stick over the miscommunication as it was not intentional but purely misquoted due to misunderstanding and miscommunication.

The Kangpokpi Block Chiefs’ Association also said that despite the declaration of the proposed 24 hour bandh no positive response has been received from the authority concerned and the State Government “which will compel us to go ahead with the proposed stir.”

It also said that during the bandh the Kangpokpi Block Chiefs’ Association will be responsible for any untoward incident as it will be strictly enforced in the entire Kangpokpi, Champhai and Tujang Vaichong Block to demonstrate “our grievances and protest against the authority concerned and State Government over its negligence over the said three blocks.” During the bandh all types of vehicular movement will be restricted along the National Highway 2 while all business establishments, Government offices and educational institutions will be closed during the period of the bandh within the three blocks, it added.