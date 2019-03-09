Kpi civil bodies impose 24 hours blanket bandh along NH-2 over abduction of BIPL workers

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Mar 9: Civil bodies of Kangpokpi District under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District declared a blanket bandh for 24 hours along National Highway-2 from midnight of March 9 till midnight of March 10 after the NSCN(R) failed to release the abducted three BIPL workers.

Earlier, civil bodies of Kangpokpi asked NSCN(R) to release the abducted workers without any harm on humanitarian ground before March 8 and warned of intense stir if it failed to release them within the stipulated time which culminated yesterday evening.

The Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District said that all types of vehicles will be restricted along National Highway-2 except media, medical services and airport.

It asked transports association, business establishment to strictly adhere to the bandh called and urged all civil society organizations to support and endorse the movement in the interest of eradicating anti-social activities such as kidnapping, abduction, extortion, etc.