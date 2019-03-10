Kpi CSOs’ 24 hrs bandh affects NH-2

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 10: The 24 hours bandh called by Kangpokpi CSOs against the abduction of three labourers and demanding their safe release, immensely affected National Highway 2 route today.

Bandh supporters blocked the road from Gamgiphai to Taphou along the route and the bandh resulted in Kangpokpi and other towns bearing a deserted look.

More than four buses headed for Imphal were left stranded at Mayangkhang Ningthoupham and many vehicles are also in a similar predicament at Senapati DHQs.

It may be recalled that many CSOs, including Kuki Inpi and KSO, imposed the 24 hour general strike following the abduction of three workers of Bharatia Infra Projects Ltd (BIPL) which is engaged in the construction/maintenance works along the said National Highway. The three workers, identified as Konjengbam Temba alias Tenden of Yairipok Top Chingtha, Khumanthem Gopen alias Amujao of the same locality and Sinam Bijoy of Sagoltongba, were abducted by well armed unidentified individuals suspected to be NSCN-R cadres, who came in a white Gypsy and picked up the victims from their work sites at Kangpokpi and Changoubung on March 6.

Speaking to media persons, Mayangkhang Ningthoupham chief BK John said that the bandh was called after through discussion among the CSOs, public leaders and village chiefs.

Appealing safe and unconditional release of the abducted workers, John cautioned that if the workers are not released after the bandh, further intensified agitation will be launched.

He also appealed to the State Government to rescue the abducted workers at the earliest.

On the other hand, demanding safe and unconditional release of their colleagues, employees and workers of BIPL staged a sit in protest in front of the work camp at Mayangkhang Ningthoupham.

Speaking to media persons, BIPL Project Manager Thangjam Mritanjoy appealed to those concerned to release the abducted workers explaining that the workers are offering their services to the people.

He also appealed to the CSOs, authorities concerned and the State Government to ensure the safe release of the workers.



