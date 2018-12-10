Kpi CSOs serve 3 days deadline to free abducted Sekmai employees

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Dec 9 : Kuki Inpi, Kangpokpi and many other civil society organizations including Thadou Inpi Sadar Hills, Kuki Women Union Sadar Hills, Kuki Students’ Organization Sadar Hills, Thadou Students’ Association Sadar Hills have served a 3 day ultimatum to release the employees of Shivalaya Construction Co. Pvt. Ltd..

A well-armed suspected non SoO Kuki militant group had allegedly abducted the employees of Shivalaya Construction Co. Pvt. Ltd. identified as Bir Singh (40), son of Satbir of Haryana (supervisor), Ramji (25) son of Kanhaiya of Uttar Pradesh (machine operator) and Dinesh Kumar Yadav (30) son of Rajdeep Yadav of Uttar Pradesh (machine operator) who were engaged in construction works of National Highway 2 (Tendongyang to North AOC) on November 29 evening from their work site located at Sekmai Khwairakpam Kusong.

Despite all efforts and appeals from various local bodies of Sekmai the abducted employees are still held captive in till today by the armed militants. The State Government has also deployed police commandos and Army at Phailengkot area located around 4 Kms from Motbung for rescue operation since the past few days.

Owing to the deployment of heavy security forces, the local people are leading a tensed life apart from facing tremendous hardships even if there is no complete restriction on their movement till date.

The local people are also worried if they fail to sell their products in time their hope of celebrating Christmas could be shattered since their main annual source of income solely comes from jhum cultivation products. After seriously considering all the public inconveniences ahead of Christmas, the Kuki Inpi and other CSOs jointly inspected the area today to take stock of the situation.

During the visit the Kuki Inpi and CSOs minutely examined and discussed the situation with the security forces and found that there is no incident of public harassment and appreciated the commendable service of the security forces.

Kuki Inpi and CSOs came across public grievances in their helplessness to collect their cultivation products at the right time which can ruin their hope and preparation for Christmas celebration.

After deeply considering the situation and the detrimental anti-social activities perpetrated by the armed militants, the Kuki Inpi and the CSOs decided to serve the 3 day ultimatum to the armed militants for the release of the abducted employees. It also warned that if the abducted employees are not released safe and sound without any condition on humanitarian ground, the people of Kangpokpi under the aegis of Kuki Inpi will not excuse such militants and initiate a mass search operation in the area.

The Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi also strongly condemned the abduction.