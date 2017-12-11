Kpi JAC states stand

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : The JAC for District Demand Committee, Kangpokpi has expressed surprise that even after one year of granting district status to Kangpokpi, the essential powers to a district are yet to be entrusted till date. Giving a brief account of the history for the demand to grant district status to Sadar Hills, dating back to a resolution passed on May 22, 1980, the JAC said that even after a year of granting district status to Kangpokpi, the needed powers to the district administration are yet to be given.

The JAC expressed hope that the new Government under Chief Minister N Biren will look into the matter and take up steps to devolve power to the district administration.