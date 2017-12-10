Kpi local civil bodies commemorate districthood day with cleanliness drive

KANGPOKPI Dec 9: Commemorating the first districthood day of Kangpokpi, a cleanliness drive was widely conducted in and around Kangpokpi DHQs under the aegis of Kangpokpi Town Committee yesterday.

Earlier, people of Kangpokpi District planned to celebrate districthood day with much fanfare under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District, involving all other stakeholders but the plan was reportedly aborted owing to the failure to hand over required powers and functions to the DC and SP as well as other necessary infrastructures. It may be recalled that CSOs of Kangpokpi district under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Manipur, requested the State Government to implement complete powers and functions of DC, SP Kangpokpi and other necessary infrastructures before districthood day as a gift.

However, Kangpokpi Town Committee took the initiative of cleanliness drive to commemorate the first Districthood Day in and around the District HQs with the assistance of Fire Sub Station Kangpokpi and involving the members of Kangpokpi women Welfare Organization and Kangpokpi Youth Union.

The cleanliness drive began early, at around 6 am, with Kangpokpi Town Committee leading the drive and instructing all households and business establishment in the District HQs to clean their respective compound and areas.

Later, after the cleanliness drive with the participation of the general public was over, member of KTC, KWWO and KYU led by Chonkam Kipgen, Chairman KTC, showered water along National Highway 2 from IT Road downtown till SP office in uptown Kangpokpi.

Speaking to media persons, Chonkam Kipgen said that as the plan for mass celebration of Districthood day was aborted the cleanliness drive was initiated to commemorate districthood day.

The Kangpokpi Town Committee chairman also expressed gratitude to the fire substation and its personnel for their assistance during the cleanliness drive and the denizens of Kangpokpi DHQs for their enthusiastic participation in the cleanliness drive to commemorate the districthood day.