Kpi not a ‘dustbin’ to dump non-locals : KYU

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, May 16: Wingers plying along Dimapur to Imphal continue to dump passengers at Kangpokpi DHQs in fear of JCILPS at Imphal after such an incident was first reported on Monday when 14 non-Manipuris were dumped in front of TL Plaza, Kangpokpi bazar.

Two non-Manipuri passengers boarding a passenger winger bearing Regd.No. NL07T-0510 from Dimapur was dumped today again at the same previous location where 14 passengers were dumped on Monday morning.

On learning the incident, the local youth under the aegis of Kangpokpi Youth Union intervened immediately and pulled up the driver of the vehicle and asked him to trace them. But, the two passengers were out of sight while the roadside sugarcane juice vendor reported to have seen the two passengers boarding a Kangpokpi-Imphal passenger bus.

The driver of the passenger winger who hesitated to disclose the destination of the two passengers said that the duo booked the ticket at Dimapur counter and boarded the vehicle. The driver also failed to respond convincingly when the youth asked to why they have been dump non-locals at Kangpokpi

A minute later, another winger bearing Regd.No. MN06L-5425 was seen attempting to stop at the same location but on seeing the youth moved down towards IT Road.

The doubtful members of KYU immediately followed the vehicle and found it stopping near the AR Check Post while the driver was seen checking the Aadhaar Cards and documents of some passengers.

The driver was attempting to unload some of the passengers but the KYU members asked the driver not to unload any passenger in the middle of the road and also asked the passengers not to comply in case the driver try drop them till they reach their destination and sent the vehicle towards Imphal.

Yet another passenger winger from Golden Express Winger Service stopped at the same location and an elderly non- Manipuri was seen stepping down from the vehicle. The elderly man said that he book a ticket for Imphal at Dimapur counter but hesitated to disclose as to why was he dropped at Kangpokpi.

Enraged with the situation, the KYU summoned the driver and on being asked the reason for dumping the passengers, the driver disclosed that their counter asked him to unload him here despite booking the ticket till Imphal.

The KYU members asked the driver to take the aged man till Imphal and sent them away.

Meanwhile, the Kangpokpi Youth Union considering the intention of the winger service providers asked the counters and service providers concerned not to repeat such acts in future within Kangpokpi DHQs and its surrounding areas.

“Kangpokpi is not a dustbin or a dumping centre of non-Manipuri people” said KYU while cautioning that it will not be responsible for any untoward incident in case the Winger drivers continue their mischievous act.