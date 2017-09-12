Kpi to observe Kuki Black Day on September 13

KANGPOKPI, Sep 11 : As a part of the annual observation of Kuki Black Day on September 13, people of Kangpokpi district will observe the mourning day at KBC Centre Church, Kangpokpi DHQs at 12:30 pm.

Kuki Students’ Organization Sadar Hills under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi district will organise the ceremony, under the theme ‘Remembering the past while forging ahead’.

In connection with the event, KSO Sadar Hills, president Thangminlen Kipgen said that the dress code of the day must be total black with traditional piece and all vehicles and houses must display black flag, during the mourning.

He said that Kuki Black Day and its significance on the Kuki political movement by KNO-UPF, remembering the victims of NSCN (IM) atrocities by Kangpokpi Town Churches Fellowship and public pledge will be the main highlight of the event.

Leaders of KNO-UPF in Kangpokpi district, village chiefs, ward chairman/secretary of Kangpokpi DHQs, CSOs leaders of the district and all Kuki individual are invited in the observation, he added.

He further said that vehicles will be restricted to ply along the National Highway from 12 noon till 2 pm on the day and added that there will be no exemption of vehicles during the period.