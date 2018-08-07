Kpi responds to KPF call to rally

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Aug 6: Hundreds of people came out on the streets at Kangpokpi district headquarters today in protest against the Manipur University impasse which remained unsolved till today even after more than two months and demanded the State Government to restore normalcy in the university.

The public rally organized by Kangpokpi Public Forum (KPF) was participated by people from various communities across the district who congregated at Community Hall, Kangpokpi at around 11.30 am and marched towards the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi via National Highway 2.

The rallyists held placards which read, “No politics in the University”, “Save the career of University students”, “Resume University immediately”, “Punish VC if found guilty”, “Let the VC in-charge resume his duties”, “Remove engineering cell from the University”, “Government should bring a quick solution to University problems”, “Bring back academic atmosphere”, “No politics in educational areas”, “We want peace and development”, etc.

The Kangpokpi Public Forum Convenor Alien Khongsai and Co-Convenor, Thangtinlen Haokip on behalf of the public submitted a memorandum containing four charter of demands to bring normalcy in the university instead of playing politics in the university; to save the career of thousands of students; to bring an amicable solution between the VC and the agitators and to make DRDA and District Election Officer, Kangpokpi district fully functional.

Drawing the attention of the Government to the long pending issue, it said that the people are now upset with the Government of India and Government of Manipur for remaining silent till today.

It also said that political parties should not interfere in education sector but keep the sanctity of the university while adding that the MU crisis has endangered the career of thousands of students. It further said that even after the Vice Chancellor took leave for a month, the agitation spearheaded by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA has only intensified.

“We are more concerned of the students career and give priority to them since they [the student community] are the pillars of the Nation”, it asserted.

The KPF also urged the Government to take necessary action in the larger interest of Kangpokpi district over the non implementation of DRDA and non devolution of power to District Election Officer Kangpokpi.