Kpi set to welcome Interlocutor AB Mathur

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Apr 30 : People of Kangpokpi were seen today enthusiastically cleaning roads and hoisting colourful flags along the Trans Asian Highway No.1 at Gamgiphai, the entry point of Kangpokpi district and at Kangpokpi district headquarters to welcome the Indo-Kuki political talks Interlocutor on his maiden visit to Kangpokpi tomorrow.

Former Special Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AB Mathur, the Interlocutor to the Indo-Kuki political talks involving Government of India, Government of Manipur and the United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organization (KNO) in his maiden visit to the district will meet Kuki civil society organizations apart from visiting the designated Ebenezer Peace Camp of the Kuki National Front. Colourful flags are seen flattering in the air along the Trans Asian Highway within the district headquarters from IT Road near Ward No 14 junction till Autonomous District Council, the local self Government office at Ward number 2.

According to UPF spokesperson, Aaron Kipgen, who is also the general secretary of KNF, the mother organization of all the Kukis UGs, the Interlocutor will be accompanied by the state Interlocutor, Ibomcha Singh on his maiden visit to Kangpokpi district.

According to source the Thadou Students’ Association will lead the warm greetings along with the people of Kangpokpi. The Interlocutor then will directly heads towards Kangpokpi district headquarters where he is supposed to receive a human chain greeting from IT Road to ADC Sadar Hills office.

There, the Interlocutor will meet members of the All Manipur Kuki Chiefs Association, Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, Kuki Students’ Organizations Sadar Hills, Thadou Students’ Association Sadar Hills and other civil society organizations of the district. AB Mathur then will visit KNF/UPF designated camp, Peace Camp Ebenezer at Natheljang meet UPF leaders informed Aaron Kipgen, spokesperson of UPF.

Since the Interlocutor’s visit to the district is not ‘official’ nothing can be ascertained of the issues likely to be discussed.

It is worth mentioning that a draft outline of the political demand for formation of territorial council signed by UPF spokesperson, Aaron Kipgen and KNO negotiator Dr Seilen Haokip was tabled during the 6th round of falks chaired by AB Mathur on January 10, 2018, for the first time after he replaced Dineshwar Sharma as the Interlocutor.

Town Committee with its youth wings and women wings, the KYU and KWWO went on a publicity drive since this afternoon with PA system within the district headquarters.