KPSC emerge champions of 14th DSA Trophy

IMPHAL, Apr 6 : Kakching Popular Sporting Club, KPSC emerged champions of the 14th DSA Trophy organised by District Sports Association Kakching at DSA ground. KPSC beat AFC, Thoubal 4-3 via a penalty shoot out in the final match staged today to become the champions.

Both teams played out a 0-0 draw during normal time. The winners were decided through penalty shoot out in which the Kakching side scored four goals through Th Itomba, Th Ratan, Y Sobha and Md Riyas while AFC’s N Sanjitkumar, S Ngamneiril and Th Kenedy were able to find the net to go down by 3-4 goals.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was attended by Dr Th Dhabali, managing director, Babina Diagnostic and Care, N Kovin Singh, proprietor NKS Brick Field, Khongjom, Dr Y Ashokumar Singh, managing director, Jivan Hospital, Kakching as dignitaries who also gave away prizes to winners and other participants.

The winners were felicitated with Rs 50,000 and a trophy while the runners up AFC, Thoubal were encouraged with Rs 30,000 and a trophy sponsored by Dr Y Ashokumar Singh. N Binodkumar who led KPSC was honoured with the best manager award worth Rs 2,000 while best coach award went to Kh Inaocha of AFC, Thoubal.

Anand Singh of AFC got the best goalkeeper award of the tournament while Md Riyas Khan bagged the best mid fielder and the highest scorer awards worth Rs 2,000 each. Man of the tournament award also went to Md Sahidur Rahaman of the same team.

K Chinglen Kom of UBSA, Mantak was honoured with fair play award while N Sanjivkumar and N Dhruba of KPSC, Kakching bagged the best defender and the men of the final match award respectively.