KRA finance secy shot dead

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Th Misao, finance secretary of Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) was shot dead by uniden-tified individuals at Saikul bazaar at around 4.30 pm today.

According to a police source, Misao was shot dead by two unidentified individuals while he was inside a hotel located near the football playground of Saikul bazaar (which is around 40 yards from Saikul PS), before fleeing from the spot.

The deceased bore three bullet injuries, on the backside of his head, neck and hand, and it was suspected that he was shot at point blank range by a small arm from his back side.

The source further explained that Th Misao alias Jonathan alias Hemkho-thang Misao (48) hailed from S Khonomphai under Saikul Sub-Division, Kang-pokpi district and was currently staying at Thang-khanphai, Saikul.

Misao was the former information secretary of KRA before he became the outfit’s finance secretary, the source informed adding that the dead body has been picked up by police and a case has been registered at Saikul PS regarding the incident.

No organizations or individuals have claimed res- ponsibility till the time of filing this report.