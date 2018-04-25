Krishnanda’s brace helps Heirok United thrash FC Lamjao 6-2 in VSO Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Apr 24: Heirok United today thrashed FC Lamjao 6-2 in a group stage clash of the ongoing 4th VSO Trophy State Level Cash Prize Football Tournament organised by Khongjom Circle Veteran Sports Organisation at Tekcham High School playground and Tekcham Kangjeibung featuring 13 teams clubbed into 4 groups.

In today’s match staged at Tekcham Pologround, Golmei of FC Lamjao was first to open up in the 8th minute and gave his team an early lead but Aboy of Heirok United put in the equaliser in the 14th minute. His compatriot Roshan then broke the deadlock the very next minute following an interception in the midfield to make it 2-1 till the first half.

After the break, Heirok FC intensified their raids and it was Krishnanda who added two goals back to back in the 39th and the 45th minute and extended the lead to 4-1. The condition of FC Lamjao grew worser when Tondonba and Oken of the winning side took their turn to pump in one goal each in the 49th and the 50th minute respectively making it 5-1.

FC Lamjao who were clueless throughout the second half however found a chance to reduce the deficit with one goal through Anand during the additional minute (50+2).