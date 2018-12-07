KRSU appeals

IMPHAL, Dec 6: Kom Rem Students’ Union (GHQ) has appealed people concerned not to misunderstand some unfortunate information about the appointment of interim president and others which was published in local paper and social media.

Requesting all the concerned to refrain from publishing any news item which will hurt the integrity of the Kom Rem people, a press release issued by KRSU-GHQ president stated that the Kom Rem Union Manipur (NEI) cannot be a platform for some vested interest in the name of interim president and executives and there has to be proper procedure for conducting elections.

KRSU (GHQ) expressed hope that the election commission which was formed will conduct the election fairly as per the constitution of the KRUM (NEI), it added.