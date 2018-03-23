KRYPHSA women team head for Shillong

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 22 : The women’s team of KRYPHSA today left Imphal for their first 2nd Indian Women League 2017-18 campaign against SETHU FC at Shillong on March 26 .

ESU, Wangkhei and CRYPHSA from Manipur will be taking part this prestigious women’s league tournament that will commence from March 25 under the supervision of All India Football Federation.

The players who will represent KRYPHSA are :

Goalkeepers: O Roshini and M Linthoingambi

Defenders: A Romi, L Madhabi, W Linthoingambi, L Ashalata, O Roshini, Sh Banti, K Anita and Y Pakpi

Midfielders: L Asharani, Y Chandrajini, Y Hemolata, Th Keinakumari and Y Luxmi

Strikers : N Ratanbala, Ng Bala, D Grace, E Bindyarani, H Daya and L Rikma.

The team were lead by Ch Dilip as manager, L Chaoba Devi as head coach, S Manitombi and L Sandeep Singh as assistant head coaches, L Ronibala as goalkeeping coach and Th Okebala as Physiotherapist.