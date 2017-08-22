KSA calls 48 hrs bandh from Aug 23

IMPHAL, Aug 21: Alleging harsh actions by the State Government against its volunteers and the students demanding protection of the indigenous people, the Kangleipak Students Association (KSA) has called a 48 hour State wide bandh from midnight of August 23 till midnight of August 25.

A press release issued by the president of KSA, Moirangthem Lakshman, stated that 15 protesters have been arrested till date and two have been sent to jail in connection with the ongoing protest of the association for the protection of indigenous people of the State

It alleged that Mayang Imphal police, on failing to arrest the finance secretary of KSA Mayai Lambi Zonal Council, James, tried to arrest one of his younger brothers instead.

It further accused the police of meting out third degree torture to James’ father as his brother was a juvenile and also alleged that an intoxicated ASI kicked James’ father in the face.

Appealing all the people, clubs, Meira Paibis to support the general strike, it stated that emergency services and religious functions will be exempted from the strike.