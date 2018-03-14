KSA fumes over nomination of non-local beauty

IMPHAL, Mar 13: The Kangliepak Students’ Asso-ciation (KSA) has alleged that a non local candidate has been selected to represent Manipur in the Miss Femina India contest, at a time when there is great hue and cry about saving the indigenous people of the State, and has demanded the State Govern-ment to look into the matter at the earliest.

On the other hand, the association has threatened to launch intense agitation if the State Government fails to safeguard the agreement it made with the association earlier regarding protection of the indigenous people of the State.

Speaking to media persons at their office at Sega Road Thouda Bhabok Lei-kai today, KSA general secretary Seram Hemjit said that KSA and the people have been demanding the State Government to take up necessary steps for protecting indigenous people of the State.

On August 25 last year, KSA signed an agreement with the State Government on certain terms, namely removing non locals from the electoral roll within three months and holding an all political parties meeting for making a law to reserved all constituencies for indigenous people and ban non locals from contesting elections. Alleging that the authority concerned has failed to transform the assurance into practice, the general secretary claimed that the State Government has not taken up any steps to protect the indigenous people till date, even though neighbouring States like Assam have even started identifying non locals by means of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Seram Hemjit claimed that in the midst of all these commotion about saving the indigenous population of Manipur, the selection of a non local to represent Manipur in Femina Miss India, is akin to adding insult to injuries against the indigenous people. He informed that the candidate selected to represent Manipur, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is from New Delhi Southwest District, Sector 12, Dwarka and her name is enrolled in the electoral roll of 34-Matiala Assembly Constituency of Delhi. Hemjit explained that after three individuals were selected from the Miss Manipur Queen contest, which was held in Lamboikhongnangkhong on March 10, the final selection was held in Guwahati on March 11.

From the five candidates (Belinda Maisnam and Nimrit Kaur who were selected earlier and the three candidates selected on March 10), only Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was selected.

The KSA general secretary alleged that selecting Nimrit Kaur to represent Manipur in such a beauty pageant is an attempt to gradually overpower the indigenous people of the State. Questioning the inactiveness of the State Government regarding such issues, Hemjit warned that KSA will launch intense agitation if the authority concerned fails to transform its assurances into action at the earliest.