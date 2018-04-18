KSA to keep watch

Bishnupur: The Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) Bishnupur District Council will keep watch on selling of tobacco products inlcuding betel leaves in and around Bishnupur bazar, conveyed a press release issued by KSA Bishnupur District Council president.

Lauding the initiative of the State Govt to ban tobacco products, KSA stated that use and selling of such tobacco products which are harmful to the health should be rooted out.

It staed that many are induging and continue to engage in selling of these products in and around Bishnupur Bazar, despite the notice and order of the Govt to ban tobacco items.

The association urged all to refrain from using these harmful items and take a pledge together to stand for a clean and healthy life for the present and the coming generation by extending cooperartion to the order of the Govt.

The KSA Bishnupur District Council further urged the shopkeerpers and street vendors near school and colleges to refrain from selling any tobacco products while appealing local leaders, clubs and organisations to extend support and cooperation to KSA Bishnupur District Council in making the drive against tobacco products a sucess.