KSA locks Edn Dept office

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Alleging violation of Modified Regulation for Recognition of Higher Secondary Schools 2015 as well as Manipur Education Code 1982, Kangleipak Students Association (KSA) closed down the office of the Education Department at Lamphel today.

Speaking to media persons KSA secretary general said that KSA and various other CSOs have been protesting the attempt to shift Ching-Tam School, Yairipok opposite to another school at Thoubal by violating the Modified Regulation for Recognition of Higher Secondary Schools 2015 as well as Manipur Education Code 1982, for some time. Despite such protests, a No Objection Certificate was issued, he conveyed and added that the drastic decision to close the Education Department office has been taken demanding immediate suspension of the Education (S) officials and others involved in submitting a report which okayed the No Objection Certificate. Adding that the office will remained closed until the NOC is revoked, he warned that KSA will also close down Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Office if the body resorts to unethical means while recognising educational institutions.