KSA on integrity

IMPHAL, Oct 21: Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) submitted a memorandum to the Secretary General of Unrepresented National and People Organisation (UNPO) based at Brussel, Belgium, on October 19 in connection with safeguarding the integrity of the State and for the NSCN (IM) to respect Manipur’s territorial integrity.

A press release issued by the vice president of KSA today also mentioned that a similar memorandum was also submitted to the Secretariat of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issue (SPFII) of the United Nations highlighting the threat to the territorial integrity of Manipur.