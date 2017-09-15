KSA threatens to ban movement of non-locals

IMPHAL, Sep 14: The Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) has threatened to ban movement of non-local people at all localities if the non-local candidates contesting in the forthcoming Panchayat election do not withdraw their candidature by September 20.

Speaking to media persons at their Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office this afternoon, KSA president Moirangthem Lakshman said that they would undertake a protest agitation which would be marked by prohibition on movement of non-local people from September 22 till the polling day (October 7).

All economic activities of non-local people and even their movement would be banned during these days, he said.

KSA is also prepared to launch more intense modes of agitation.

“We are compelled to take up this step as 71 non-local people have been found contesting the Panchayat election amidst the ongoing agitation for reservation of all Assembly seats for the indigenous people, starting from eight particular Assembly segments and deletion of non-local people from the State’s electoral roll”, Lakshman said.

The non-local candidates should bear responsibility for any untoward incident that may result from the proposed agitation.

Till September, 66 non-local candidates were detected. But further investigation by KSA revealed that five more non-local candidates are contesting the Panchayat election at Saiton GP thereby taking the total tally to 71.

At Jiribam, two non-local candidates have been vying for two separate Zilla Parishad seats. Many other non-local candidates have been vying for the seats of five Pradhans and 29 seats of Ward Members. At Kanglatongbi, non-local candidates have been vying for one Pradhan seat and 13 Ward Member seats. At Waiting, non-local candidates have been contesting for two seats of Ward Members.

At Serou, non-candidates have been vying for 14 seats of Ward Members while five non-local candidates are contesting the election at Saiton, Lakshman informed.

He then urged the BJP-led coalition Government to fulfil what it assured to the KSA.