IMPHAL, Dec 5: HRD Secretary of the Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), Romen Soibamcha has issued a warning in a press meet today to the schools’ authorities which charge fees in excess of the amount prescribed by the BOSEM and the COSEM inspite of earlier warnings to return the excess fee. The students’ body informed schools which charged excess amount to students to come to the KSA head office for a meeting by Dec 7 or face the consequences.
