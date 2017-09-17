KSAL burns, bans Manorama Yearbook

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Alleging Manorama Yearbook 2017 of linking Lai Haraoba, the tradition dance of Meetei with Hindu Gods and Goddesses, volunteers of Kanglei Salai Apunba Lup (KSAL) burned copies of the book along the road leading to Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy today.

Speaking to media persons, KSAL president Yumkhaibam Birenkhomba said that the distortion of facts of Lai Haraoba in the book is an insult to the State which would not be tolerated.

He suspected hands of some self-centred individuals behind the fabrication of facts.

He reminded that the organisation through media had demanded publishers and editors of Manorama Yearbook to tender an apology within September 15.

Copies of the book were burned as there has been no apology arrived, he said.

Announcing that further sale of the book in the State has been banned, he cautioned that anyone found selling the book would be dealt with strictly.