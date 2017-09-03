KSAL demands apology from Manorama Year Book over distortion of cultural facts

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Stating that Meitei community has been struggling a lot to sustain its culture and tradition, Kanglei Salai Apunba Lup (KSAL) has demanded publishers and editors of the Manorama Year Book 2017 to tender an apology for linking Lai Haraoba Dance or the Khamba Thoibi Dance with Hindu gods and goddesses.

In a press release, KSAL said that Meiteis have their own rich cultural heritage and claimed that the traditional dance of Meitei has no link with the Hindu gods and goddesses.

“Our beautiful Lai Haraoba Dance or the Khamba Thoibi Dance has been linked with Hindu gods and goddesses Krishna, Radha, Mahadeva, Parvati etc in the Manorama Year Book, 2017 page no 885 printed and published by Malaya Manorama Press Kottayam’, it alleged.

KSAL contended that the special attire of the Jagoi Ras, the potloi was based and designed on the dress introduced by the then King Bheigyachandra only to hide his foul play of incest with his own daughter causing her pregnancy.

It claimed that King Bheigyachandra made his daughter wear potloi to cover the pregnancy and she was married to the image of god and that dance came to be known as the Ras Dance.

“The jagoi Ras or the Rasa Dance came to exist and evolved in Manipur during the reign of King Bheigyachandra (1763-1796). The invented Rasa dance has been linked to King Loyumba who reigned in Manipur from 1074 to 1122 in the Manorama Year Book. Our own culture and tradition cannot be defamed in such a way in the whole world. The jagoi Rasa or the Rasa dance is never mentioned in the chronicle or the historical book relating to Khamba and Thoibi,” it stated.

The publishers and editors of the book and whoever related and involved must clarify publicly that the traditional Lai Haraoba or the Lai Haraoba dance has no link with the Rasa dance failing which the book would be burnt, KSAL cautioned.

KSAL in the press release also mentioned that officials of Art and Culture should intervene into the matter and protect the Meitei culture from defaming by various threats.