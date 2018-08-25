Ksh Maheshori clinches U-19 girls’ singles title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 24 : Ksh Maheshori laid her hand on the U-19 girls’ title at the ongoing 63rd State Level Badminton Championship organised at Bakshi Indoor Stadium, Dungrei Hungpung, Ukhrul by Ukhrul District Badminton Association under the aegis of Manipur Badminton Association.

Ksh Maheshori of Imphal East got better of L Diana of Imphal West by 21-8, 21-13 points in the final match of the U-19 girls’ competition held today to win the title.

Elsewhere, K Priya Devi and Velinda Huidrom combined well against the pair of Anjelina Amom and Roshni Devi to secure the U-19 girls title at the championship today.

The final match was quick and easy as Priya and Velinda notched up a 21-10, 21-13 win.