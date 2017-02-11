Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Football Tournament JPC down HISU via tie break to enter final

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Feb 10 : JPC Agartala downed HISU Thoubal 3-1 via the tie break to enter the final of the 6th Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Invitation Football Tournament at the play ground of Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School today.

The tournament is organised by the All Jiribam Sports Association under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association and it started from January 20 with 18 teams in the fray.

Taking the field both teams started cautiously more intent on keeping their citadel intact.

Both teams however did try to find the opening goal, but poor finishing and tight marking by the defence line of either team did not allow either team to score.

Even after the lemon break the deadlock continued with the defence lines of both teams doing a good job in keeping away the forward lines of the other side.

Tie break was ultimately resorted to after the long whistle.

In the tie break, the players from Agartala managed to keep their cool and converted three kicks with Diva Tamatia, Bana Bir Kalai and Santosh Deb finding the net, while for HISU only N Bobi managed to find the target.

With the win JPC, Agartala have entered the final.

The second semi-final match will be played between KPSC, Kakching and NACO, Imphal West tomorrow while the final will be played on February 13.