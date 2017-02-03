Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Invitation football KPSC humiliate LFKFC to enter SF

IMPHAL, Feb 2: Riding on a treble by S Ngamneiril, KPSC, Kakching downed LFK FC, Mizoram 5-2 today to move to the semifinal of the 6th Ksh Nonigopal Memorial invitation football tournament 2016-17 at Jiribam Govt Hr Sec school playground.

KPSC established dominance right from the first whistle even though the Mizoram outfits put up an impressive fight. KPSC took an early lead through S Ngamneiril in the 10th minute.

The Mizoram side fought hard to level the score. However, the Kakching defenders kept strict vigil against the onslaught of their rivals’ attackers. Ngamneiril struck his second goal in the 45+1 minute to hand KPSC a comfortable 2-0 lead by half-time.

With two goals down, LFK FC did not lose heart and sought all possible means to restore parity. Their efforts yielded when Zomuanawma pulled one back for LFK FC in the 59th minute.

However, KPSC players proved too strong to be beaten as they thwarted further dangers posed by the rivals’ attackers. Joykishan netted one goal to add to the account of KPSC in the 72nd minute while Ngamneiril hammered another goal to complete his treble in the 79th minute. And, Sital booted home another goal for KPSC in the 84th minute to seal the deal for his team.

Zomuanawma found the net of their opponents once again in the 87th minute. However, their hard works just went abegging as the final whistle was blown before they could further breach their rivals defence.

HISU, Thoubal face local favourites Chiru SC in the first semifinal match tomorrow.