Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Invitation football LFK FC trounce SYC 7-1

IMPHAL, Feb 5: LFK FC, Mizoram rallied to notch a massive 7-1 win over SYC, Mahur today in the quarterfinal league round of the 6th Ksh Nonigopal Memorial invitation football tournament 2016-17 at Jiribam Govt Hr Sec school playground.

Even as both sides made impressive start, the Mizoram outfits had the upper hand and were in command of the match. Eventually, LFK FC, Mizoram scored three goals and took a comfortable 3-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Benjamin (18′), Zomuana (26′) and Zohmachhuana (42′) handed the Mizoram team the leads in the first half.

LFK FC carried on the momentum in the second half and netted four more goals.

Zomuana struck twice in the second half (63′ and 86′) to complete his treble while Lalrel-ela grabbed a brace ( (74′ and 75′) to prove enough for the Mizoram team to steam past their rivals after Lalrinawma of SYC, Mahur pulled one back in the 80th minute.

NACO, Imphal West will lock horns with JPC, Agartala tomorrow in another quarterfinal league round.