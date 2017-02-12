Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Invitation Football Tournament KPSC Kak set final date with JPC Agartala

JIRIBAM, Feb 11 : KPSC, Kakching set a final date with JPC, Agartala, downing NACO, Imphal West 2-0 in the second semi- final of the 6th Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Invitation Football Tournament at the play ground of Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School today.

The tournament started from January 20 with 18 teams participating, including teams from outside the State.

Keeping the crucial stage of the match in mind, both teams took to the field warily, never really opening up and intent on safeguarding their citadel.

Play was mostly confined to the midfield and the two teams were evenly matched, with neither side giving an inch.

There were some good moves down the flank but tight marking from either side did not provide the opening to anyone.

Lemon break was taken with the scoreboard remaining blank.

After the breather, the Kakching team started combining better and came up with some incisive moves that threatened to tear apart the defence line of NACO.

A good run down the flank saw the ball being taken deep into the territory of NACO.

Demonstrating good ball control, the ball was then centred inside the penalty box of NACO. The forward line of KPSC managed to control the ball and tap it towards Tyson who was lurking nearby.

Neatly chesting the ball, Tyson then controlled the ball and after outstepping a couple of defenders made no mistake in despatching the ball to the far right of the goal to disturb the net and take his team up by one goal to nil in the 55th minute.

The one goal lead did not lull the players of KPSC and they kept up the offensive moves with some precise passing and fast running down the flanks.

Off one such move the ball went to Joykishan on top of the penalty box and rising to the occasion, he managed to outwit a couple of defenders and unleashed a power packed shot that beat the custodian of NACO hands down in the 66th minute to help his team KPSC go up by 2 goals to nil.

NACO put more men in the attack and tried to breach the defence line of KPSC but the defenders stood firm and did not give any leeway to the forwards of NACO.

The final between KPSC and JPC will be played on February 13.