KSO compromises

SADAR HILLS, Sep 18 : The KSO, Imphal and the Principal of Gulmohor Institute of Naturopathy Langol have reached a compromise over the case where four students were clandestinely deprived of their scholarships, our correspondent reports.

Satkhomang Haokip, education secretary of the student body said the case was settled after the school Principal duly returned the full amount of the scholarships to the students.